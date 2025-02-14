Arne Slot trying his best, but Real Madrid confident – latest exclusive details on Liverpool star’s future

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo celebrate for Liverpool (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been talking regularly with star player Trent Alexander-Arnold to try to convince him to stay at Anfield.

However, Real Madrid remain confident of reaching an agreement with the England international for him to join on a free transfer this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Crucially, however, no final decision has been made yet, with Alexander-Arnold taking his time as his boyhood club Liverpool mean a lot to him and that could still influence his thinking.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Real Madrid feel they have made good progress on this potential deal, though CaughtOffside understands that there remains some potential threat from other top clubs.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich also both like Alexander-Arnold and could be ready to move for the 26-year-old if he doesn’t end up signing a new contract with Liverpool.

Should Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool for Real Madrid?

Alexander-Arnold clearly has a big decision to make and it’s not surprising that he’s taking his time at this important point in his career.

This may well be the player’s final chance to get a big move to somewhere like Real Madrid, where he could play alongside world class players such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos will continue to be one of the big favourites for the Champions League most years, and it would undoubtedly be very tempting for Alexander-Arnold to be a part of that.

At the same time, though, if he stays at LFC now he will surely go down as a club legend and get the chance to captain the team very soon.

It’s also clear that Slot is taking the team in the right direction, so perhaps Alexander-Arnold will be tempted to see if he can enjoy that kind of success with his boyhood club instead.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out but it doesn’t seem that we’re that much closer to a final decision just yet.