Arsenal given crucial advantage over Man United in race to sign 38 G/A man

Mikel Arteta and Ruben Amorim (Photos by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look like an unlikely destination for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres as things stand.

The Sweden international has been on fire for Sporting this season, contributing a stunning 34 goals and four assists for the Portuguese giants in all competitions.

It’s not too surprising to see that Man Utd could be the kind of club keen on Gyokeres, but it seems a reunion with Ruben Amorim is considered unlikely.

That’s because Gyokeres would favour joining a club in the Champions League next season, according to the Athletic.

United may be a big name, but they’re surely always likely to struggle to land some of their top targets while they remain out of Europe’s top club competition.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer: Arsenal now surely more likely than Man United

It remains to be seen where else Gyokeres could go, but he surely won’t be short of suitors, and Arsenal are a big club who need a new striker.

Gyokeres has been linked with Arsenal and although it remains to be seen if he’ll be their first choice, he’s surely someone well worth considering after his world class performances in the last few years.

Mikel Arteta’s side will also surely have Champions League football on offer at the Emirates Stadium again next season, barring something disastrous happening between now and May.

United, by contrast, are all the way down in 13th place in the Premier League table, so would do well to have any kind of European football on offer at all.

Gyokeres might have been tempted to be reunited with his old manager Amorim at Old Trafford, but there are also plenty of other big clubs out there that look closer to success than United.