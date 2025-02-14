A general view as the sun sets over London Stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on February 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Graham Potter’s transfer strategy at West Ham could be hit this summer if chairman, David Sullivan, has to find as much as £25m to plug a financial gap.

One striker is keen to join West Ham, whilst it’s also been reported that the East Londoners have made an enquiry for Marco Verratti.

They and other players that might be of interest to Potter and his head of recruitment, Kyle Macaulay, could be out of reach this summer because of the potential anomaly which will almost certainly see Sullivan have to put his hand in his pocket.

West Ham need to finish the season as high as possible

That’s because, as Football Insider report, the club could be set to lose more than £24million because of their anticipated Premier League finishing position – and prize money they will receive as a result.

Sources have told the outlet that if nothing improves and their current Premier League position of 16th is where they end up finishing, West Ham would only be able to bank £15.5million.

That is roughly £24.8m less than the anticipated earnings from the league position for the 24/25 season.

I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Of course, there are expected to be a number of player sales, and it would surely follow that any monies made can then be immediately reinvested in player purchases.

Expected financial challenges for Graham Potter and West Ham

The immediate challenge for Potter and his squad is to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible.

Only once the campaign is done and dusted should the forensic examination of where it went well or wrong be conducted.

Finances will play a huge part in what can or can’t be done for 25/26, but there’s little point in worrying about the minutiae at this point in time.