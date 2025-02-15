Premier League club irritated by Liverpool & Arsenal transfer links with star player

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Alexander Isak and Arne Slot
Alexander Isak and Arne Slot (Photo by Michael Regan, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak continues to be the subject of transfer speculation and it’s supposedly irritating some key figures inside St James’ Park.

Isak has been on fire for Newcastle this season and it could end up being a challenge for the Magpies to keep hold of the Sweden international, especially if they don’t end up qualifying for the Champions League.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Still, Newcastle are an ambitious club and will be playing in the Carabao Cup final for the second time in three seasons, so they could perhaps persuade a big name like Isak to give them more time.

According to the Telegraph, Isak has been talked up as a target for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, with Newcastle figures not too happy about the speculation.

Newcastle believe they can keep hold of Alexander Isak despite frequent transfer talk

Alexander Isak warming up for Newcastle
Alexander Isak warming up for Newcastle (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Overall, though, the report seems to suggest NUFC are pretty confident of keeping hold of the 25-year-old.

Newcastle sources insist that Isak is happy at the club, so it seems they’re not too worried about all the noise surrounding the player.

In theory, Newcastle are in control of the situation, as Isak’s current contract doesn’t expire until 2028, so that gives them time.

More Stories / Latest News
Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones celebrate in Liverpool's win over Bayer Leverkusen
Huge blow: Liverpool star keen to accept transfer to Euro giants
Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy
PL club worried as Tottenham sound out replacements for Ange Postecoglou
Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Maresca, and Pedro Neto
1 goal in 10 games – Chelsea given opportunity to offload overrated star

They won’t want to lose Isak on a free, but that isn’t on the cards for a few years, even if there might be some concern in two years when they might have to think about selling him for below market value to avoid a worse outcome a year later.

Clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal might also really need to spend big on a world class attacking player as well, with the Gunners clearly lacking in that department at the moment, while the Reds have star forward Mohamed Salah just a few months away from becoming a free agent.

More Stories Alexander Isak Arne Slot Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *