Alexander Isak and Arne Slot (Photo by Michael Regan, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak continues to be the subject of transfer speculation and it’s supposedly irritating some key figures inside St James’ Park.

Isak has been on fire for Newcastle this season and it could end up being a challenge for the Magpies to keep hold of the Sweden international, especially if they don’t end up qualifying for the Champions League.

Still, Newcastle are an ambitious club and will be playing in the Carabao Cup final for the second time in three seasons, so they could perhaps persuade a big name like Isak to give them more time.

According to the Telegraph, Isak has been talked up as a target for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, with Newcastle figures not too happy about the speculation.

Newcastle believe they can keep hold of Alexander Isak despite frequent transfer talk

Overall, though, the report seems to suggest NUFC are pretty confident of keeping hold of the 25-year-old.

Newcastle sources insist that Isak is happy at the club, so it seems they’re not too worried about all the noise surrounding the player.

In theory, Newcastle are in control of the situation, as Isak’s current contract doesn’t expire until 2028, so that gives them time.

They won’t want to lose Isak on a free, but that isn’t on the cards for a few years, even if there might be some concern in two years when they might have to think about selling him for below market value to avoid a worse outcome a year later.

Clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal might also really need to spend big on a world class attacking player as well, with the Gunners clearly lacking in that department at the moment, while the Reds have star forward Mohamed Salah just a few months away from becoming a free agent.