24-year-old “will be a Manchester United player”, agent confirms

Manchester United logo on corner flag (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The agent of Manchester United winger Antony has confirmed that the Brazilian will be back at Old Trafford when his loan spell at Real Betis ends this summer.

Antony struggled badly at Man Utd and it wasn’t a big surprise when he left on loan this winter, and few fans will have been expecting him to have a long-term future at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has started well at Betis, however, so there might now be a few United fans reconsidering their opinion of him and wondering if he could come back a better player at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking with Antony’s agent about the player’s future, who told Give Me Sport that there is no permanent purchase option in this loan move, so the plan remains for him to come back to United in the summer.

Antony could still have a future at Manchester United, according to his agent

Discussing his client’s future, Antony’s agent Junior Pedroso said: “When we started thinking about and planning Antony’s temporary transfer, we knew it would be a short-term project.

“Our concern would be for him and his family to adapt quickly and to find a style of play that would enhance his characteristics.”

He added: “Yes, I can confirm there’s no buy option clause in the contract. So Antony will be a Manchester United player from July.

“Antony respects Amorim a lot, for sure. But we understood in January that his moment at the club was not good, so Manchester United also understood that leaving on loan was the best way for Antony to recover his best form.”

Antony was once regarded as a huge talent during his time at former club Ajax, and it will be interesting to see if he can now rebuild his career after a bit of a blip at United.