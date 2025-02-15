Arsenal, Newcastle and Villa looking to raid top-four rivals for €50m-rated forward

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta arrives at the stadium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keen on signing the Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson at the end of the season.

The former Villarreal striker has shown improvement this season and he has done reasonably well for the Blues. According to a report from Superdeporte via SportWitness, the three English clubs are hoping to secure his signature at the end of the season and they will have to pay around €50 million to get the deal done.

Jackson has nine goals and five assists in the league this season.

Arsenal need attacking reinforcements and signing another quality striker should be a top priority for them. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to find the back of the net consistently. They need to find an upgrade on the Brazilian attack. Jackson is well-settled in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful acquisition. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince Chelsea to sell the player to their direct rivals.

Newcastle and Aston Villa keen

Meanwhile, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season. They will need to replace him if he decides to move on in the summer. The Swedish International has been outstanding for Newcastle and Jackson could be a useful alternative. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are ready to break the bank for him.

As far as Aston Villa are concerned, they need more attacking depth in the side. They need another attacker who can share the goalscoring burden with Ollie Watkins. Jackson could be the ideal acquisition for them. It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to join the three clubs if they come forward with an offer to sign him in the summer. He is currently sidelined with an injury.