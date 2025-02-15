Mateo Retegui celebrates with his Atalanta teammates (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both among the clubs showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui ahead of this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal have already had some contact with Atalanta over a potential deal for the in-form Italy international.

Retegui has been in superb form this season, contributing an impressive 20 goals and three assists in 22 Serie A games so far, and it seems inevitable that Atalanta will have to fight off interest in him this summer.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Arsenal have registered their interest in some initial contacts with Atalanta, while Man Utd are also keen on the 25-year-old, adding him to their list of big-name striker targets.

CaughtOffside understands the Gunners and the Red Devils could also face competition from other top clubs, however, with Juventus, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa also interested in Retegui.

Mateo Retegui transfer could be one of the major sagas of the summer

It’s clear that Retegui will have a long list of suitors this summer, and it would be exciting to see this in-form attacking talent making his way to the Premier League.

CaughtOffside understands that Atalanta would likely ask for around €60m to let their star player go, and some clubs would surely find that a very tempting prospect.

That’s surely not too much for the likes of Arsenal, United or PSG to pay, and he could end up being more affordable than other high-profile forwards like Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Retegui looks like he could add a new dimension to this Arsenal attack, with Mikel Arteta looking in desperate need of someone more reliably prolific in front of goal than Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

United, meanwhile, have endured a really difficult season and surely need to offload both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund after their total lack of impact.

Retegui would be a significant upgrade on those two, but it remains to be seen if he’d pick Old Trafford over the Emirates Stadium right now, given those clubs’ respective trajectories at the moment.