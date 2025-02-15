Andoni Iraola applauds the Bournemouth supporters (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in signing the AS Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has a contract with the Italian club until 2027 and there have been rumours of a potential renewal. However, the Italian outfit have not been able to secure an agreement with the player yet.

Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the situation, and they could look to make a move for the keeper as well. The player has been linked with Liverpool in the past.

According to a report from SerieANews, the player is in no hurry to make a decision regarding his future and there is a belief that a good offer from Bournemouth or Bayern Munich could lure the player away from Italy. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Bournemouth need a quality goalkeeper at their disposal and the 25-year-old Serbian would be a quality acquisition. Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at the South Coast club, but he is on loan from Chelsea and he is expected to return to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal.

It appears that Svilar has been earmarked as a potential replacement. The Serbian could be tempted to move to the Premier League if the opportunity presents itself.

Bournemouth could be an attractive destination

Bournemouth have done quite well this season and they are currently pushing for European qualification. They could be an attractive destination for the player. They have a quality manager and a talented squad at their disposal. The Serbian goalkeeper might want to be a part of their project if the right offer is presented.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Competing with Bayern Munich will be difficult for the South Coast club and they should look to act quickly and get the deal done before the German club decide to make a move for the player.