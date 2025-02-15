27-year-old Arsenal ace agrees mega pay deal

Kieran Tierney of Scotland reacts as he is stretchered off after injuring his leg whilst being challenged by Dan Ndoye of Switzerland during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

He’s surplus to requirements at Arsenal, but Kieran Tierney has agreed a megabucks deal with Celtic where he’ll be the best paid player.

The agreement for Tierney to move north of the border has been in place for a while now, but Mikel Arteta refused to allow the player to leave in the summer.

Things could’ve worked out much differently after West Ham agreed a deal for Tierney with Arsenal during the summer, though the player’s mind was clearly made up to return to Celtic.

Kieran Tierney to become Celtic’s highest earner

According to journalist, Pete O’Rourke, speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Tierney will now become Celtic’s best-paid player under Brendan Rodgers.

It isn’t clear exactly how much he’ll be earning though it’ll seemingly not be “anywhere near” what he earns with the Gunners.

That, in itself, should indicate the gulf between the English and Scottish top-flight, and the fact that Tierney is believed to be willing to take a substantial pay cut in order to get regular football and be happy deserves the plaudits.

Far too often nowadays players appear to be more interested in how much money they can earn rather than moving for the enjoyment of playing week in and week out.

Arsenal have underused Kieran Tierney so far this season

It will be interesting to see whether, as we head towards the business end of the season, whether Mikel Arteta will see his way clear in terms of handing Tierney some minutes.

As transfermarkt note, however, the left-back has played for just 109 minutes across games in all competitions, so it would appear that, unless there is a major injury crisis at the Etihad Stadium, Tierney will remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.