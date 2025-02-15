General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the highly rated winger Yeremay Hernandez from Deportivo de La Coruna.

The 22-year-old has been quite impressive for the Spanish outfit and his performances have attracted the attention of the London clubs. As per Fichajes, he has a €20 million release clause in his contract and the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal would have no problem paying up for him.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Chelsea need to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit and the 22-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. For the reported asking price, he could prove to be a major bargain as well.

Hernandez could be tempted to move to the Premier League and Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down for the player. Chelsea tried to sign the player in January.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen on the player as well. They need to add more depth to the attacking unit. They have not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to the lack of depth in the side. Arsenal will have to bring in more quality if they want to fight for major trophies. Signing the 22-year-old could be a wise decision for them.

Yeremay Hernandez could be keen on the move

Both clubs will be an attractive destination for the youngster and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He needs to join a club where he will get ample opportunities. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him. Chelsea and Arsenal might have to provide him with assurances for the move to go through.

The price is quite affordable for both clubs and Hernandez could prove to be a bargain if he manages to adapt to English football quickly.