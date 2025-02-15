“He’s getting overpowered” – Gary Neville slams Chelsea star who needs to be “stronger”

Gary Neville on Levi Colwill (Pictures via Sky Sports)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at Chelsea defender Levi Colwill for one crucial moment in yesterday’s defeat to Brighton.

The Seagulls made easy work of the Blues, beating them 3-0 in a one-sided affair that will have Enzo Maresca concerned.

One particularly bad moment came on the third goal for Brighton, with Colwill spending two or three seconds sitting on the floor complaining about a foul that wasn’t.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Brighton ended up scoring, and Neville has singled him out as someone who needs to be stronger, as he has looked like being overpowered by players at times in recent weeks.

See below for Neville’s analysis on Colwill, while Jamie Carragher also hit out at Chelsea’s poor performance in general…

"It's so bad, it just sums them up" ? Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were not impressed by Levi Colwill's performance against Brighton. pic.twitter.com/N0ej2jcqyM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2025

Neville also admitted he had some sympathy for Colwill as he’s still young and developing as a player, but it’s clear that Chelsea need him to do better than this.

Levi Colwill struggling to reach his full potential for Chelsea

Colwill previously had a hugely impressive loan spell at Brighton, but it’s not clear he’s really developed since then, with the 21-year-old now looking like one of several Chelsea players who’ve gone backwards.

Maresca had been doing a good job at Stamford Bridge, but some cracks have started to appear as the season has gone on, and Colwill’s struggles could be seen as a particular concern.

The England international is a homegrown talent who would perhaps be doing better at a different, more settled club.

Chelsea will want to be building around someone like Colwill, but it’s increasingly unclear if he’s really up to that job.

Still, it’s also fair to say that no one really covered themselves with glory against Brighton last night, with goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen also having a really poor game.

Marc Cucurella has also seen his form slip recently, and he was particularly poor on that third Brighton goal.