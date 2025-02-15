Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to the Premier League match against Brighton. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Brighton and Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma.

The 27-year-old Japanese International has been excellent for Brighton since joining the club and he has been a reliable performer in the Premier League. According to Fichajes, Chelsea are looking to replace Mykhailo Mudryk, and they have identified the 27-year-old as a potential alternative.

The report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea are willing to offer €90 million to sign the Japanese international. It will be interesting to see if Brighton are willing to sanction his departure.

Mudryk has been quite underwhelming since joining Chelsea and the 24-year-old is set to face a lengthy ban for doping. It is no surprise that Chelsea are looking to replace him. Mitoma could prove to be a major upgrade on the Ukrainian International.

Mitoma could fancy Chelsea move

The player could be attracted to the idea of joining Chelsea in the summer. It would be a step up in his career and he would get to compete at a high level with them. Chelsea are currently pushing for Champions League qualification, and it will be interesting to see if they can finish in the top four. He has been linked with Manchester United recently.

It will certainly help them attract quality players, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can secure an agreement with Brighton. They have the resources to pay a substantial amount of money for the player and they will hope that €90 million is enough to convince the Premier League club.

The Japanese International is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to hit the ground running at Chelsea if the move goes through. He will look to prove himself at the highest level and when major trophies in the coming seasons.

The player has been described by Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler as a “special talent”, and he has been likened to Lionel Messi because of his style and the ability to beat defenders.