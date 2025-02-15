A fan of Tottenham Hotspur is seen with a flag which reads 'Get out of our club' with a picture of Daniel Levy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been heavily criticised in recent years for the way he has run the club.

He has been accused of lacking ambition and some of his major decisions have been questioned by the fans and the media as well. According to a recent report from the BBC, the Tottenham chairman is hurt by the protest towards him by the Tottenham fan group.

The report states that Levy is willing to step down from his role if he feels that it will be right for the club. Furthermore, the report states that the Tottenham chairman is hurt by the protests and he is also hurt by the results this season.

Spurs have backed Ange Postecoglou significantly in the transfer market, but the Australian manager has not been able to deliver on the pitch. He has failed to get the best out of his new signings, and Levy has had to bear the brunt of the fans because of that.

Can Spurs turn it around?

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can turn things around in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that they have a talented squad and a quality manager. But things have not gone according to plan for them. They have struggled with persistent injury problems as well, and they need a slice of luck to bounce back strongly.

At the start of the season, they were expected to finish in the Champions League positions and push for a domestic trophy. They crashed out of the League Cup in the semi-final against Liverpool and they are currently 14th in the league table. A top-four finish seems like a distant dream for them now. It remains to be seen whether they can salvage the remainder of the season and finish in a respectable position now.