“Absolutely rubbish” – Gary Neville makes big claim about player who’d be “perfect” for Man United

Danny Welbeck celebrates during Brighton's win over Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has insisted Danny Welbeck has long been the kind of player who’d be perfect for the Red Devils.

Welbeck put in another fine performance for Brighton last night in their 3-0 win over Chelsea, and Neville is clearly still a really big fan of the former Man Utd striker.

The 34-year-old first left United all the way back in 2014, making a surprise late summer move to rivals Arsenal that year, and he had a decent spell at the Emirates Stadium which was only really disrupted by injuries.

Welbeck then had one season at Watford before moving to Brighton, and he remains a key player for them even as he gets into his mid-30s.

See below as Neville launches a passionate defence of Welbeck, insisting it’s “absolutely rubbish” to suggest he wasn’t ever good enough for United…

"This idea that he's not good enough for Manchester United is absolutely rubbish" ? Gary Neville says Danny Welbeck is 'perfect' for how Man United should play ? pic.twitter.com/tSNX89Y3Q6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2025

Neville stressed that although Welbeck wouldn’t necessarily be first choice at United, he would surely have an important role to play as part of their squad.

The pundit cited Liverpool, who have four or five players rotating for three attacking positions in Arne Slot’s side, so it’s easy to see how Welbeck could also be one of several members of this current team at Old Trafford.

Would Manchester United fans take Danny Welbeck back?

Welbeck was something of a fan-favourite at MUFC in his first spell, so could he be welcomed back for a second?

It perhaps doesn’t seem ideal for United to be bringing in an ageing player like this when their focus needs to be on rebuilding for the future, but they did re-sign Jonny Evans in recent times to give them more squad depth.

Perhaps there is some sense in exploring a deal for Welbeck, who arguably looks far too good to still be playing for a mid-table side like Brighton.