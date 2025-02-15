Mikel Merino of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match against Leicester City at The King Power Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Mikel Merino was Arsenal’s hero on Saturday after he came off the bench against Leicester City and scored the two goals that won the Gunners the match.

Until his introduction, the Gunners huffed and puffed but couldn’t break the Foxes resistance.

Paul Merson will have egg on his face after Mikel Merino comment

Former Arsenal ace, Paul Merson, will be left with egg on his face after he’d suggested that using Merino as an emergency striker wouldn’t work.

Mikel Arteta had already hinted at a “creative solution” in the pre-match press conference, however, this related to pushing Riccardo Calafiori further forward, not necessarily Merino.

In any event, the Spaniard will surely be delighted that his countryman came on and did the business for his side with a header on 81 minutes followed by a low shot that found the net on 87.

That led to team-mate, Declan Rice, sending a message on Instagram in tribute.

The three points were vital for the Gunners to keep on the coat-tails of Liverpool who are now only four points ahead after Arsenal’s win – albeit they have a game in hand.

With injuries having taken their toll on the North Londoner’s ability to field a fearsome attack, Arteta will more than likely look to continue to be creative when it comes to solutions to win games.

Mikel Merino could be important for Arsenal in the upcoming games

That they’re still remaining competitive despite injuries to key players is to Arteta and his squad’s immense credit.

All they can do at this stage is to keep putting pressure on Arne Slot’s side and hope that, at some point, they have a wobble and Arsenal are still there to take full advantage.

If Merino continues to find himself in the right place at the right time, he might well become the surprise of the season in a striking sense.