Ederson makes history as Omar Marmoush bags hat-trick in 14 minutes for Man City

Omar Marmoush of Manchester City scores his team's second goal under pressure from Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It was a game to remember for Omar Marmoush against Newcastle, after the Man City attacker bagged a 14 minute first-half hat-trick.

According to CBS Sports Golazo on X, goalkeeper Ederson also made history after providing an assist for one of the three goals.

Omar Marmoush in sensational scoring form for Man City

It was his third of the current campaign but the sixth of his Premier League career, more than any other goalkeeper in the English top-flight since 1992.

Ederson now has the most career assists by a goalkeeper in Premier League history (6) ? He has THREE this season ? pic.twitter.com/Z5RYJQn03h — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2025

That can’t take the shine off Marmoush’s first scoring contributions for his new club, however.

The 26-year-old Egyptian notched in the 19th, 24th and 33rd minutes of a game that was completely one-sided in the opening 45.

Coming a day after Man City defeated the Premier League in the Associated Party Transactions case, it was something else for the reigning English top-flight champions to cheer.

Marmoush’s treble will certainly have been well received by a dressing room that have continued to underperform this season.

The comeback win for Real Madrid in the Champions League was symptomatic of their season so far.

What a day for Omar Marmoush

A season that, once ended, will see the club aim to splash €200m on Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

Newcastle, for their part in Saturday’s game, looked to already have their minds on next month’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, however, if they play anything like they did in the first half at the Etihad Stadium, their seven decade search for silverware will continue.

In the meantime, Marmoush will surely be delighted to have finally got off the mark at this new club, and if his superior movement and eye for goal continues to mark him out, it won’t be long before he reaches double figures.