“I was surprised” – Former referee’s chief unhappy with important Chelsea decision

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea applauds the fans after his side's defeat in the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea were outplayed at Brighton on Friday night but things could’ve been different if Enzo Fernandez’s goal was allowed to have stood.

The Blues were beaten 3-0 in a match where it was evident that they were second best in almost every aspect.

They had no real bite up front and that’s perhaps why Chelsea have been linked with a target that Arsenal also want.

Keith Hackett can’t understand Enzo Fernandez decision

€90m-rated Karaou Mitoma is also wanted by the West Londoners, and they will have seen first hand just what a talent the Brighton man is.

His first touch in the lead up to his goal against Enzo Fernandez’s side was described as “Messi-like” by Jamie Carragher in live commentary.

The defeat left Chelsea in fourth position, though they would drop into fifth were Bournemouth able to beat Southampton in the South Coast derby.

Former referee’s chief, Keith Hackett, expressed his shock at one decision that didn’t go the way of the West Londoners in the game against the Seagulls.

“I was surprised that referee Chris Kavanagh ruled out the Chelsea goal for an alleged push,” he told Football Insider.

“Given what we see inside the penalty area, with the holding, the pulling, the pushing, there hardly seemed to be sufficient force for the Brighton player to go down in the way that he did.”

Enzo Fernandez will feel rightly aggrieved

Hackett certainly has a point.

Although Fernandez did put his hands on the Brighton player, it wasn’t really enough to cause him to earn a free-kick.

The way that football has changed and is changing, however, often means that the most minuscule infraction is whistled for a foul.

With no recognised striker to use for another few weeks at least, Maresca will hope that other players will step up in terms of goalscoring output – but not be denied by the officials.