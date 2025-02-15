Huge blow: Liverpool star keen to accept transfer to Euro giants

Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones celebrate in Liverpool's win over Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be flying high on the pitch at the moment, but their issues away from the field are just not going away.

Not only do the Reds still need to sort out new contracts for star trio Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, but there’s now also reports of Ibrahima Konate’s future being in some doubt.

The French centre-back has been an important player for Liverpool since joining back in 2021, but it seems he might now be tempted to leave Anfield.

That’s according to a report from ESPN, which states that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Konate, and that he would also be interested in a return to France.

Konate was born in Paris and it perhaps makes sense that he’s now keen to go back there after four years at Liverpool, which have followed four years at RB Leipzig.

Ibrahima Konate could deal Liverpool another huge transfer blow

Needless to say, LFC surely need to do all they can to keep hold of Konate, with the 25-year-old only likely to become even more important to the team if Van Dijk ends up leaving on a free transfer.

It would be an absolute nightmare for Liverpool to have to replace two elite central defenders in one transfer window, so fans will hope this story doesn’t go anywhere.

Even if Van Dijk does sign a new contract, keeping Konate is surely essential for the Liverpool project, as he’ll one day be an ideal candidate to replace the Dutchman as the experienced leader in the Reds’ defence.

PSG make sense as a tempting option for Konate, though, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on this saga in the weeks and months ahead.

The Ligue 1 giants have considerable spending power, and have also shown a tendency to sign the best French players in recent years, so a big name like Konate, who hails from Paris, could be an ideal target for them.