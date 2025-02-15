Huge: Man United ready to go all out with €150m transfer bid for world class forward

Ruben Amorim and Julian Alvarez (Photo by Michael Regan, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a huge bid for the ambitious transfer of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez this summer.

The Argentina international, formerly of Man Utd’s rivals Man City, has shone since moving to La Liga last summer and getting the chance to play more often.

Alvarez also had his moments during his time in the Premier League, despite being unfortunate to find himself behind Erling Haaland in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

So, could Alvarez now be heading back to the Premier League? A report from Fichajes states that the 25-year-old is being mentioned a lot behind the scenes at United.

The Spanish outlet go on to say that MUFC are ready to offer as much as €150m to bring Alvarez to Old Trafford.

United need a new striker next season, with Alvarez surely a significant upgrade on struggling duo Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Ruben Amorim surely needs to be given a statement signing like this, though one imagines the club would also need to make significant sales first.

It’s clear Alvarez won’t come cheap, but Fichajes suggest United are ready to try their luck with this ambitious deal.

City fans probably won’t be too happy if their former player returns to Manchester so soon after leaving and ends up playing for their rivals.

It will be interesting to see what Alvarez himself decides to do, as he might not be keen on moving around that much in a relatively short space of time.

Atletico are doing well this season and there seems little reason to believe Alvarez would be better off with this struggling United side.