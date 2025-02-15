Koni De Winter of Genoa celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match against AS Roma at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on September 15, 2024 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

If Leeds get back into the Premier League for the 25/26 season certain positions need to be looked at, with Koni De Winter already on Daniel Farke’s radar.

Leeds are already looking at one of the Championship’s best playmakers as a potential summer hire, and the club will arguably have to have top tier players in mind – for the Premier League – or players that aren’t quite so elite if they remain in the English second tier for another campaign.

Koni De Winter is on Daniel Farke’s radar

There’s also been a question mark over whether Daniel Farke should sign Joe Rothwell if the all whites go up.

At present the Elland Road outfit are top of the table in the Championship and are arguably the form team.

Seven points separate them from Sunderland in fourth with a 14-point gap then to fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Therefore, unless any of the top four trip themselves up, it looks likely that the race for automatic promotion will be out of those four teams.

I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Were Leeds to do what they didn’t manage last season it’s obvious that they will need to strengthen their squad, and the i paper suggest that they’re looking at Koni De Winter – a player that models his game on Vincent Kompany – along with West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds will need more than Koni De Winter to survive in the Premier League

Farke has had to deal with a few transfer windows where a number of incoming and outgoings have resulted, and that can’t be healthy for any team.

What it does indicate is what a great job the German is managing to do at the club.

If he wants to ensure that his club don’t suffer the same fate as Southampton are currently experiencing in the Premier League, he will need the Leeds board right behind him in terms of transfers too.