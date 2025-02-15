Player that Liverpool are “long-term admirers” of will “probably” be sold for £60m

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on, during a pitch inspection before the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park on February 09, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s manager, Arne Slot, would appear to be a long-term admirer of countryman, Xavi Simons, and is likely to be able to buy him for £60 this summer.

The Reds have been brilliant under Slot in 24/25, and unless he has to reshape the squad, for example because the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk all leave, there’s no real need for wholesale changes.

Xavi Simons could move again this summer

A studious hire here and there to complement what’s already in situ really needs to be the way forward, and supporters only need to look at Liverpool’s lack of action in the transfer market since Slot has been in charge to understand that they have a manager fully in control of all aspects.

It’s odd to think that the Liverpool hierarchy discussed another manager before Slot, given just what a wonderful fit he has been post-Jurgen Klopp.

One player that’s been linked with the Reds is Nico Williams, though the player prefers to move to Barcelona should he leave Athletic Club.

Xavi Simons, on the other hand, could be just one elite talent to find his way to Anfield over the summer.

“Obviously, he (Simons) made his move to Leipzig permanent in the January window from PSG, but he only signed the deal until 2027, which suggests that RB Leipzig could be open to selling him and flipping him for a big profit come this summer,” journalist Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“Again, as I said, PSG sold him on in January to go to RB Leipzig, but we’ve already seen in the past RB Leipzig are not afraid to sell their players if they can make a huge profit, which I’m sure they would do on Xavi Simons. They bought him for around 41 million pounds.

Liverpool will have competition to land Xavi Simons

“They could probably sell him for 60 million pounds plus in the summer if they decided to. And yeah, if Man City are looking to replace Kevin De Bruyne, Simons would be a good fit.

“I think there’ll be a number of clubs looking at Xavi Simons in this summer transfer window. Liverpool are long-term admirers of him.”

It’s unlikely to be an easy negotiation should Liverpool be given any encouragement by the player’s entourage, however, should the club go on to win the Premier League title and perhaps even conquer Europe again, they’d prove to be a very attractive proposition for Xavi Simons.