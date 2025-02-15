Liverpool hierarchy discussed hiring Premier League manager before Arne Slot

Arne Slot and the Premier League logo (Photo by Dan Mullan, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Liverpool board reportedly discussed a leading Premier League manager before ultimately deciding to hire Arne Slot last summer.

Slot has proven a great appointment for the Reds, with the Dutch tactician taking to the top of the Premier League table and the top of the league phase of the Champions League.

Slot did impressive work at his former club Feyenoord but few could have predicted he’d have such a strong impact, especially with the pressure of having to replace a legendary figure like Jurgen Klopp.

Still, it seems Liverpool also discussed another option and nearly missed out on hiring Slot altogether.

According to TBR Football, LFC’s hierarchy also considered Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola for the job, while the Spanish tactician has also had some interest from Manchester City.

Andoni Iraola looks destined for a big job after impressive work at Bournemouth

One imagines Iraola will surely land himself a big job at some point, even if the opportunity to manage Liverpool has probably now gone for the foreseeable future.

Unless things very quickly turn sour under Slot, he’s surely going to be in charge at Anfield for many years to come, but Iraola will also surely have other options.

Man City being mentioned by TBR Football is interesting, especially as Pep Guardiola has really struggled to get his side performing at anything like their best for much of this season.

It would be a big challenge for Iraola to go from Bournemouth to City and fill such big boots, but the report also mentions Tottenham.

While there might be some risks in taking the Spurs job, it could prove a decent stepping stone for Iraola before taking over at a bigger club later.