(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are plotting a blockbuster move to sign the Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the league since joining Newcastle and his performances have attracted the attention of top clubs. He has been linked with Arsenal in recent months and it appears that Liverpool want to sign him as well.

According to a report from Fichajes, they could offer around €130 million to sign the player.

The striker could be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool and remains to be seen whether Newcastle are ready to sanction his departure. The Swedish international is an indispensable asset for them and replacing him will be quite difficult for the Premier League club. They will not want to lose a player of his quality easily, but the reported offer from Liverpool could change their mind.

It seems that Liverpool rate the player highly and that is why they are prepared to break their transfer record to get the deal done. The report states that Liverpool want to submit an offer, which will be impossible to refuse. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Isak to replace Salah?

Meanwhile, Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah next season. The Egyptian will be out of contract in the summer and he is yet to sign an extension with the club. Liverpool will need to replace his creativity and goals.

Isak could be the ideal acquisition for them. The 25-year-old has shown his quality with Newcastle and his numbers could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players. The 25-year-old is a world-class player who could transform Liverpool in the attack. He has been described as ‘absolutely fantastic’ by Gary Neville.