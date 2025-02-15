Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are very interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league since joining Tottenham and a report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool are ‘very keen’ on him.

The 23-year-old is an indispensable asset for Tottenham, and it would be very surprising if the London club decided to sanction his departure at the end of the season. They have struggled during his absence due to injuries.

It is no surprise that Liverpool are looking to sign the player. They need to replace Virgil van Dijk at the end of the season. The Dutch International will be out of contract in the summer and he is yet to commit his long-term future to Liverpool. The Reds need to start making contingency plans and the Tottenham defender could be a very good alternative. The player has been linked with Real Madrid as well.

Tottenham have had a disappointing season this year, and they need to hold onto their best players if they want to bounce back strongly. They cannot afford to sell the 23-year-old to a direct rival. Although the player could be excited about the possibility of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country, he has a long-term contract with Tottenham and they are under no pressure to sell him.

Van de Ven is highly rated

The defender has attracted a lot of praise for his defensive qualities and he was recently labelled as a “top player” by Jamie Redknapp. His ability to read the game and his lightning recovery speed make him an exceptional option at the back. Liverpool would do well to secure his signature.

Even though Tottenham are unlikely to sanction his departure, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to test their resolve with a lucrative proposal in the summer. They are hoping to win the league title and the Champions League this season and they will hope to attract top players in the summer.