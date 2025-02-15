A general view of Liverpool flags and banners outside of Anfield. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing the Spanish defender Dani Vivian at the end of the season.

The Athletic Club Bilbao defender has attracted the attention of top European clubs with his performances, and he could cost around €40 million (£33m) due to a release clause in his contract.

As per Fichajes, Liverpool want to sign the player in the summer, especially with the future of Virgil van Dijk uncertain at the club. His contract expires in the summer and the Dutch International has not signed an extension with them yet. Liverpool need a reliable central defender and the 25-year-old could prove to be a quality addition.

Vivian will be available for a reasonable amount of money because of the release clause and Liverpool certainly have the finances to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they decide to pay his release clause in the summer. The opportunity to join Liverpool could be quite attractive for the Spanish defender. It will be an exciting step in his career and he would get to test himself in the Premier League.

Man United want Dani Vivian

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keeping tabs on his development as well. They need to add more depth to the central defensive unit despite signing two quality central defenders at the start of the season. They have had multiple injury problems at the back and Lisandro Martinez in particular, has had limited availability this season.

Manchester United need more options at their disposal and signing the 25-year-old Frenchman would be a wise decision. They have the financial resources to pay €40 million for Vivian and it will be interesting to see if they can beat Liverpool to his signature.

Liverpool might be able to offer him Champions League football next season, and that could give the Reds an edge in the transfer race.