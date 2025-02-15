Saudi clubs willing to make big investment to sign Liverpool star

Luis Diaz celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Luis Diaz is reportedly attracting big interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Colombia international has been a key player for the Reds, and it seems he’s now facing an uncertain future ahead of next season.

Saudi Pro League duo Al Hilal and Al Nassr are said to be keen on Diaz, as well as Barcelona, according to a report from Todo Fichajes.

Diaz is surely not the kind of player Liverpool will want to lose, but it seems he could prove tricky to hold on to as Saudi clubs are supposedly willing to make a significant investment to lure him away from Anfield.

Luis Diaz could be another transfer market worry for Liverpool

This Diaz story is the last thing Liverpool need really, as the Merseyside giants are also facing uncertainty over some other key players at the moment.

All three of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are almost at the ends of their contracts, so could be about to leave on free transfers at the end of this campaign.

As well as that, there’s been speculation about Ibrahima Konate, with a report from ESPN claiming that PSG want him and that he’d also be keen to make the move to the Parc des Princes.

Things are going really well on the pitch for Liverpool this season, but it would be a disaster if they ended up losing as many as five of their best players all in one go.

Diaz will surely only become more important to LFC if they fail to tie Salah down to a new contract, so it’s hard to see the club accepting anything other than ridiculous money for the 28-year-old.

Capable of playing a variety of attacking roles, Diaz has shone as both a winger and a striker during his time at Anfield and he’s arguably their second best attacking player after Salah.