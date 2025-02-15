Vital Man United ace “extremely disappointed” and confirms he’s out injured “for some time”

Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United applaud the fans after the team's victory in the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match against Fotbal Club FCSB. (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images)

In a shattering blow for both player and club, Man United’s brilliant winger, Amad Diallo, has confirmed that he’ll be out injured for some time.

It had already been reported that Kobbie Mainoo was ruled out for weeks, with Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer also unlikely to play in the Sunday afternoon match against Tottenham at the very least.

Amad Diallo confirms long-term injury

Then came more reports on an injury to Amad Diallo that could end his season.

Any hopes that Man United fans had of the news being inaccurate were quickly dispelled by the player himself.

Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for ???? pic.twitter.com/nWqTkOKyA5 — Amad (@Amaddiallo_19) February 15, 2025

‘Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season,’ he wrote on X.

‘Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.’

Having allowed both Marcus Rashford and Antony to leave in the January transfer window, Ruben Amorim will now arguably have to look towards Man United’s academy to provide some impetus to his attack.

No return date known for Amad Diallo

Only Everton and the bottom three clubs; Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, have scored less than the Red Devils 28 Premier League goals, so the loss of Amad will surely be keenly felt.

It’s yet another difficult situation for the new man in charge to have to deal with, in a season that is going from bad to worse.

For example, a fixture between Man United and Tottenham used to be an English top-flight classic between two teams regularly in the top six.

Sunday’s game will see United rise to 12th at best if they earn the three points, and that’s a sad indictment as to just how far they’ve fallen.