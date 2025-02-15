Man United will live to regret Rashford decision as exciting ace expected to be sidelined for the season

Amad Diallo of Manchester United takes part in the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 training and press conference at the Carrington Training complex on January 29, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Man United’s decision to allow Marcus Rashford to leave could come back to haunt them after Amad Diallo was seriously injured in training.

The England international had become persona non grata for Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese sending Rashford a brutal message ahead of his exit.

Amad Diallo set to be out for the season

Clearly, it was felt that the 27-year-old had lost his way and wasn’t putting in the effort required to ensure he earned himself a starting spot for the Red Devils each week.

The opposite was true for Amad who had begun to emerge as real threat for United under Amorim, perhaps never better evidenced than during his hat-trick against Southampton.

Unfortunately, a recent training session appears to have hit United hard.

It had already been reported that Kobbie Mainoo was set to miss a couple of weeks of action, with Toby Collyer and Manuel Ugarte missing the match against Tottenham Hotspur at least.

On Saturday evening, the Daily Mail reported that Amad might not now play for the rest of the season after sustaining an injury, and with no Rashford or Antony to play out wide, Amorim’s options are clearly limited.

Amad Diallo injury the latest blow for Ruben Amorim

Both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojliund rely on service into the box, and without the three aforementioned players being able to supply the same, scoring is likely to be more of a problem moving forward.

Were Tottenham to beat them in North London on Sunday evening, and Everton triumph against Crystal Palace, United will end the weekend in 15th position.

With nothing to lose now, perhaps it’s the perfect moment for Amorim to hand a few of United’s youngsters their wings.