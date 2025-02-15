Approach made: Chelsea have contacted La Liga star over transfer in recent weeks

Enzo Maresca and Marc Casado (Photo by Bryn Lennon, David Ramos/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly been in contact over a potential transfer move for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado in recent weeks.

It’s also not the first time the Blues have registered an interest in the highly-rated 21-year-old.

Casado has become a key player for Barcelona this season, but it seems Chelsea and other Premier League clubs have long had an interest in him, according to Cadena SER.

Chelsea first looked at Casado in the summer and have made an approach again in recent weeks, according to the report, though it remains to be seen if they have much hope of signing him.

The Spain international has three years left on his contract at the Nou Camp and the report suggests he’s been assured of his first-team role by manager Hansi Flick.

Marc Casado transfer: Do Chelsea really need the Barcelona midfielder?

Chelsea’s transfer strategy doesn’t always seem like it makes that much sense, though there is a clear pattern of signing the best young players in the world.

This ownership have invested huge amounts in some exciting prospects, but there are also some positions that have been neglected a little.

Even if Casado could be a fine signing for CFC, they already have Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia as options in that area of the pitch.

There is a more obvious need for Chelsea to sign a new goalkeeper after poor performances from both Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen in recent times.

The west London giants could also surely do with signing a new striker, with Nicolas Jackson struggling for consistency in that role, while Christopher Nkunku has largely fallen out of favour after some injury problems.

The links with Casado don’t make much sense when there are surely more pressing matters for Chelsea to resolve.