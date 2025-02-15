Awkward: Martin Keown finally apologises to Ruud van Nistelrooy over famous Man Utd-Arsenal fight

Martin Keown and Ruud van Nistelrooy (Photo via TNT Sports, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

After over 20 years we’ve finally seen Arsenal legend Martin Keown apologise to Ruud van Nistelrooy after their famous clash at Old Trafford!

Van Nistelrooy notably missed a penalty for Manchester United as they drew 0-0 with Arsenal in the 2003/04 season, when the Gunners would go on to win the Premier League title without losing a single game.

It was a bad-tempered affair between two great sides who enjoyed a fierce rivalry during the height of the Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger years.

Van Nistelrooy hit the bar from the penalty spot right at the end of the game, and was then surrounded by Keown and other players in a major brawl at full time.

It’s an unforgettable moment in the Premier League era, and, remarkably, we’ve finally seen Keown and Van Nistelrooy making up all these years later!

"Apologies for all the shenanigans that went on back in the day." ? Ruud van Nistelrooy catches up with Martin Keown to settle the differences from their playing days ? ? @lynseyhipgrave1 | ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ui3yaWiSWF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 15, 2025

Keown and Van Nistelrooy shook hands, with the former Arsenal defender apologising for the “shenanigans” from all those years ago, with the former Red Devils striker clearly putting it behind him and not holding any grudges.

Still, it was a slightly awkward moment as the pair went on to joke about their clashes, but we all know they weren’t a laughing matter at the time!

Arsenal take on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City side today

Van Nistelrooy is now Leicester City manager, and it’s his first clash with Arsenal since moving into coaching.

The Dutchman was briefly in charge of his old club Man United earlier this season, but was only there on an interim basis after Erik ten Hag was sacked, eventually being replaced by Ruben Amorim.

It will be interesting to see if Van Nistelrooy can guide this struggling Foxes side to a good result today against an injury-hit Arsenal side who will nevertheless still be favourites to come away with all three points at the King Power Stadium.