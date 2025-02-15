Mathys Tel of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match against Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

If Mathys Tel was wondering what life was like at a Premier League club, he’s been quickly targeted in a behind-the-scenes prank at Tottenham.

It’s believed that the 19-year-old had originally turned the North Londoners down in the January window, but in the absence of any other offers, a late move to Spurs soon became a more attractive possibility.

He’s only on loan initially to the end of the season, by which time Ange Postecoglou may no longer be manager of the club.

Mathys Tel makes juvenile error

Marco Silva would even quit Fulham to join the North Londoners.

That could leave Tel in the uneasy position of potentially not being wanted by a new manager, and, if what happened in the January window is replicated, not wanted by anyone else.

Bayern Munich may well have him back without a problem but there’s no guarantee of course.

I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

In the meantime he needs to get his head down and work hard to ensure that such a conversation isn’t even necessary.

He’s certainly made an impression with his team-mates who are already trolling him.

According to a post he put on Instagram, both James Maddison and Archie Gray had been trolling him by talking loads of behind the scenes photos to fill up his library.

Mathys Tel already accepted by his new team-mates

‘Thank you guys, my stock is full now,’ he wrote with pictures of Maddison and Gray looking like they were enjoying some food from the club canteen at the training ground.

If nothing else, that will serve the player right for making the juvenile error of leaving his property just lying around, but it also shows how well the talented teenager has settled in at his new club.