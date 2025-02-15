Eddie Howe and Jon Aramburu (Photo by Molly Darlington, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a €40million transfer bid for Real Sociedad right-back Jon Aramburu in the summer.

The Venezuela international has impressed in his time in La Liga, and it now seems he’s firmly on the radar of Newcastle ahead of next season.

Aramburu has a €60m release clause, but Newcastle will hope to sign the 22-year-old for more like €40m, according to Fichajes.

The Magpies could probably do with bringing in someone like Aramburu as a long-term replacement for the ageing Kieran Trippier on the right-hand side of their defence.

Eddie Howe is building an exciting team at St James’ Park and one imagines a talent like Aramburu would surely be happy to join and become a part of it.

Newcastle confident over Jon Aramburu transfer deal

According to Fichajes, Aramburu perfectly fits the kind of profile Newcastle are looking for, and they’re confident they can end up getting a deal done for something like €40m.

We’ll have to see if other clubs end up joining the race for the South American defender, as he looks like someone who could have a fine career ahead of him.

Newcastle would undoubtedly do themselves a favour if they win the Carabao Cup final this season, and make into the Champions League for next season.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope they can get a deal for Aramburu over the line, as it could be a smart signing to help the team keep on improving next season and beyond.

Given Aramburu’s age, he could end up being Newcastle’s first-choice right-back for perhaps as much as the next decade if he settles in well.