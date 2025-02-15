Arsenal & Liverpool contact £48m star’s camp, Chelsea also among transfer suitors

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly both contacted Nico Williams’ camp as they pursue a transfer move for the Athletic Bilbao winger.

The Spain international looks likely to be a man in demand this summer as Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa are also keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

That’s according to a report from TBR Football, though they add that Williams’ preference may still be to join Athletic’s La Liga rivals Barcelona.

Barca look like being Williams’ first choice, though there is perhaps now some uncertainty about whether or not the Catalan giants need him after the form of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal this season.

Arsenal and Liverpool also look like serious options for the 22-year-old, with both clubs already doing their bit by contacting the player’s camp.

Nico Williams transfer would be exciting for the Premier League

Even if Williams’ stats this season are a little underwhelming, he’s shown what he’s capable of when he’s really on his game, and it’s clear that big clubs still rate him highly.

The Euro 2024 winner has the natural ability to make an impact for an elite European club, and his numbers should also improve once he has better players around him.

Arsenal look like they’re missing a player like him, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of upgrades on inconsistent performers like Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side of his attack.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might find they need a new focal point in their attack as Mohamed Salah is nearing the end of his contract and could leave on a free transfer in the next few months.

Williams could also be an exciting addition to this slightly out-of-sorts Chelsea side, with the youngster perhaps an upgrade on under-performing recent signings like Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho.

One imagines Williams would do well to pick Arsenal or Liverpool over Chelsea right now, though, as the Blues still look some way from challenging for major trophies again, and, on current form, might not even have Champions League football to offer once again next season.