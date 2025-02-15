Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Maresca, and Pedro Neto (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for some big names like Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United ahead of this summer.

The Senegal international has long been regarded as a player with a big future at Stamford Bridge, but one has to wonder if he’s running out of time to really win the Blues over.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has shown a lot of faith in Jackson this season, keeping him as his first choice centre-forward despite being on a run of one goal in his last ten games in all competitions.

One imagines there’ll be more than a few Chelsea fans who now think they’d be better off selling Jackson, and it seems they could get that opportunity.

Nicolas Jackson transfer eyed by Atletico Madrid and Newcastle

According to the Sun, Jackson is now emerging as a top target for Atletico Madrid, while he also has suitors in the Premier League in the form of Newcastle and Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old has previously shone in La Liga with his former club Villarreal, so a return to Spain could be a good idea to help him revive his career.

Still, if Jackson wants to stay in England, it could also be a good move for him to try his luck at Newcastle or Villa – two clubs on the up with managers who have shown they can improve players.

The Sun’s report notes that Newcastle might need a replacement for Alexander Isak this summer, so Jackson could be a decent option for the Magpies.

Villa, meanwhile, recently sold Jhon Duran to Al Nassr, so might also do well to strengthen up front at the next opportunity.

Even if Jackson has largely flopped at Chelsea, he’s still young enough that he could improve in the next few years and enjoy a decent career in the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe.