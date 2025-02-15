Erling Haaland of Manchester City reacts, while holding his knee during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Newcastle United FC at Etihad Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Omar Marmoush was Man City’s hero against Newcastle, a match which ended with Erling Haaland going down with a knee injury which seemed to scare Pep Guardiola.

Marmoush bagged a hat-trick in 14 first-half minutes to set the Cityzens on their way to three much needed points against Eddie Howe’s side.

Erling Haaland knee injury had Man City staff scared

James McAtee scored another in a convincing victory that came just a day after it was announced that Man City had defeated the Premier League in their case against them regarding Associated Party Transactions.

Everything was therefore looking up after a week in which Real Madrid came from behind at the Etihad Stadium to put themselves in the box seat in their two-legged Champions League Play-Off.

That was until Haaland went down late on clutching his knee and had to be substituted.

The ground fell silent for a while, and it isn’t yet clear what the extent of the problem is.

“When he was down everyone was scared,” Pep Guardiola said in his post-match press conference, attended by representatives of CaughtOffside.

Pep Guardiola needs Erling Haaland for tough run

“He got up, walked, smiling like always. I didn’t speak with him, I didn’t speak with the doctors, but the doctors didn’t come with bad news.”

Clearly, Guardiola is hoping that the fact that the club doctors hadn’t reported anything untoward should mean that the fact Haaland had to come off was nothing more than a precaution.

Ahead of the second Madrid game and some tough Premier League games, the last thing that they need is to lose their main marksman, though if Marmoush continues to flourish in front of goal, Haaland’s potential absence might not be as keenly felt.