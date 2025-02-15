Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly been looking at replacements for struggling manager Ange Postecoglou, and this has Bournemouth worried about Andoni Iraola’s future.

The Spanish tactician has done a hugely impressive job with the Cherries, and one imagines he’d be seen as a tempting candidate for Spurs and other big clubs at the moment.

Bournemouth, however, will surely do all they can to keep Iraola, and it’s now being claimed that they’re worried about him so far being reluctant to commit to signing a new contract amid interest from Tottenham, according to TBR Football.

The report states that Iraola has told Bournemouth he’d like to wait a bit longer before entering into talks over a new deal, and one imagines Spurs will sense an opportunity there.

Andoni Iraola to Tottenham? He’s also been eyed by other big clubs

As well as Tottenham, it seems Iraola has also been the subject of interest from big names like Liverpool and Manchester City in recent times.

According to TBR Football, Liverpool considered the 42-year-old when it came to replacing Jurgen Klopp last summer, though they’ll undoubtedly be very happy with their choice to appoint Arne Slot.

The report also claims Man City have Iraola on a long list of potential successors to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

This could be a worry for Spurs, as it remains to be seen if they could really tempt Iraola to north London if he senses he could wait it out for better offers.

THFC have struggled in recent years, with successful managers like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte clearly struggling to achieve what they’re capable of in this environment.

Iraola might justifiably be concerned about his career going downhill if he picks Tottenham, so it will be interesting to see if Spurs end up looking for alternatives if they do decide to replace Postecoglou.