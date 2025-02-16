Agreement reached: Man United set to bring PSG man to the club

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are focusing on building the best team on and off the pitch.

While they have signed a lot of players to strengthen the team in recent times, they are also building a team to make the decisions for the club off the pitch which concern the financial aspect.

Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to cut costs at the club and that has resulted in some harsh decisions for the workforce of the club.

In order to increase the club’s revenue and help them achieve their maximum financial potential, they have agreed a deal for a new Chief Business Office.

According to The Athletic, Man United are set to appoint Marc Armstrong as their Chief Business Officer (CBO) after reaching an agreement with Paris Saint-German.

Armstrong will work under Man United CEO Omar Berrada, who is responsible for the commercial and football side of the club.

Armstrong has worked wonders at PSG and increased their revenue in the last few years. His impressive track record was the reason behind Man United’s intention to appoint him.

A date has been already agreed for Armstrong’s appoint after United reached an agreement with the French club to appoint their key figure.

Man United will have to make some big decisions in the summer transfer window to maximise their financial potential.

Man United expected to go through big changes in the summer

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all expected to leave the club permanently in the summer and that would save the club a lot of money in terms of wages.

A revamp of the squad is required in the summer in order to provide manager Ruben Amorim the right resources to perform well.

The decisions taken by Armstrong in the future will have a huge say on who the team will sign in the future and how they will operate in the transfer market.

He brings previous experience from working in the NBA’s Marketing department and seems to be a smart addition to the INEOS board.

