Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 24-year-old central defender was linked with a move away from the London club during the January window as well, and it appears that top clubs are ready to return for him in the summer.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have expressed a strong interest in signing the player and they have already put a €60 million (£50m) offer on the table. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles are willing to sanction his departure in the coming months.

He has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he would improve all four clubs. Guehi has been described as an “absolute gem” by Michael Beale.

Guehi would improve all four clubs

Arsenal could certainly use more quality in their defensive unit and the 24-year-old would be a long-term addition. He will help them tighten up at the back, and his arrival will allow Mikel Arteta to rotate his squad more often.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they need to find a quality long-term replacement for club captain Virgil van Dijk, who will be out of contract in the summer. He has not signed an extension with Liverpool yet and they need to replace him properly. The 24-year-old England international is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could be the ideal acquisition.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have looked vulnerable at the back this season. Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi could leave the club permanently in the summer and they will need to be replaced. The Crystal Palace star could be the ideal alternative.

It is no secret that Spurs need another defender at their disposal. Currently, they have three reliable central defenders at the club and they need to add more depth in that area of the pitch. The 24-year-old could be a quality acquisition.

Guehi will want to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to play for clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham will be quite attractive for him. He has been linked with Manchester United as well.