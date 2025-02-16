Arsenal looking to sign ‘best finisher in the world’ who has 29 goals this season

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A number of teams in the Premier League would be looking to sign a new striker in the summer and Arsenal will be one of them.

The Gunners tried to bolster their attack in the January transfer window but they failed in their attempt to sign Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins.

A new striker was desperately needed at the club in the winter transfer window since Gabriel Jesus is ruled out of the season. By that stage, the Gunners had Kai Havertz to rely on but since the closure of the transfer window, the German has suffered a long term injury and he has joined Jesus on the sidelines till the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta is now keen to add an attacker in the January transfer window and along top clubs in England, he is chasing a former Premier League attacker.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in a move for Bayern Munich attacker Harry Kane.

The England international striker may look for a return to the Premier League if he wins the Bundesliga this season with the German giants.

The former Tottenham man has 29 goals for Bayern this season in all competitions and he is leading their charge for the Bundesliga title.

Arsenal face competition to sign Harry Kane

The report has mentioned that Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are all interested in signing the striker but the German club have no intention of letting their star man leave the club.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to convince the former Tottenham man to join the club.

Previously, Arteta has described Kane as ‘the best finisher in the world’ and he would love to have the striker in his team to lead his attack.

Although the move might not be straight forward for the Gunners but it is worth taking the risk to sign someone of the quality of Kane.

He would solve all their finishing issues and with him in the team, they could easily become the favourites to win the league title.

