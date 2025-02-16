Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in European football, and he has 15 goals in all competitions this season.

Arsenal are hoping to secure his services at the end of the season and they could offer around €100 million for the player, as per Fichajes. The 21-year-old is a prodigious talent with a bright future and he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

Even though the €100 million investment might seem steep right now, Sesko could end up justifying the outlay in future. The 21-year-old is more than a goal-scorer, and he will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates as well.

Popular pundit Tony Cascarino has previously compared the player with former Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, because of the way he dribbles with the ball.

Cascarino said: “He is 6ft 4in, 6ft 5in. He is a big lad, powerful as well, and he can dribble. For someone who is 6ft 5in, he runs with the ball unbelievably. He gets linked to being similar to Haaland, but if you watch him play, he dribbles, like Ryan Giggs.”

Arsenal need a striker

It is no secret that Arsenal need attacking reinforcements. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently and Arsenal need an upgrade on him. Signing the Slovenian striker could prove to be a wise decision for them.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the young striker, and he will have to prove himself in English football.

Regular football in England will help him improve further and fulfil his potential. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack and help them push for major trophies.