Nico Williams is being targeted by Arsenal (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Nico Williams might just get a major boost – thanks to Liverpool’s Luis Díaz.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have made the Reds winger their top summer transfer target – and he is eager to join.

The La Liga giants had previously been keen on Euro 2024 star Williams, but it’s reported that Diaz is now their primary focus. As such, Arsenal could find themselves in pole position to sign the Athletic Bilbao winger in the forthcoming summer window.

“I CRIED in my car the day I left Man Utd!” – which United legend has hit out at the “lies” about his time at Old Trafford?

It’s believed that Arsenal have made Williams their priority target for the wing this summer, with Mikel Arteta’s side willing to pay more than his €58 million release clause to negotiate better payment terms and secure the deal.

Barcelona had been pushing to sign Williams last summer but were forced to back out due to financial constraints. Meanwhile, Arsenal have been tracking the 22-year-old for over a year, and with Barça shifting their attention to Diaz, the Gunners now have a clear path to securing one of Europe’s most exciting young wingers.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool have “very strong” interest in rival player who would cost over £100m Man United prepared to pay £62.5m for “top player” with 22 goals in 21 league games Arsenal ‘confident’ of summer transfer for €60 million La Liga star – with ‘four-year contract’ agreed

Nico Williams’ star continues to rise as Arsenal look for elite attackers to sign

Williams was one of the standout performers at Euro 2024 as his nation won the trophy. He scored in the final against England and delivered a sensational display against Italy.

Since making his debut for Athletic in 2021, Williams has racked up 24 goals in 152 appearances for the club. On the international stage, he has already notched four goals in 24 games for Spain.

With Barcelona’s focus shifting to Diaz and Liverpool reportedly open to selling him at the end of the season, Arsenal’s chances of landing Williams have opened up.