Arsenal is making real progress in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, according to reports – but the player is looking for assurances before agreeing to any deal with the Premier League club.

FootballTransfers has revealed that the Gunners are growing increasingly confident of securing the Real Sociedad midfielder this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to shake up his defence.

It’s thought that Zubimendi’s representatives are set to travel to London this week for further discussions with Arsenal’s hierarchy, with negotiations continuing.

The report stated that the club have admired the 26-year-old for some time and have already made strides in securing a deal. Significantly Arsenal are willing to double Zubimendi’s wages and have agreed on the terms of a four-year contract. This arguably puts them ahead in the race with Real Madrid, who are also keen on the Spaniard.

Despite this, Zubimendi – who’s worth €60 million via Transfermarkt – remains cautious. While Arsenal are set to offer an exciting sporting project, the midfielder wants clarity on some personal and non-football-related matters before making his final decision. Last year, he famously snubbed a move to Liverpool, instead opting to stay with his boyhood club, where he has continued to thrive.

Martin Zubimendi is now one of La Liga’s standout midfielders

Zubimendi has quietly become one of La Liga’s standout midfielders since breaking into Real Sociedad’s first team. His journey wasn’t instant, and he’s had to be patient and earn his place at times, but now he is firmly established.

In fact, he has become a key figure for both club and country. He’s been a regular in Spain’s squad in recent years and played a crucial role in La Roja’s UEFA Euro 2024 triumph. For Real Sociedad, he’s racked up over 200 appearances, contributing nine goals and nine assists along the way. More than just numbers, though, his composure, tactical intelligence, and leadership have made him one of the most reliable midfielders in Spain.