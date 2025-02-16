Aston Villa could suffer major transfer blow because of Barcelona

Aston Villa signed Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window in a loan move.

Unai Emery’s side have the option to sign the player permanently in the summer transfer window but Barcelona could ruin their transfer plans.

The English attacker expressed his desire to leave Man United after he was dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby last year by manager Ruben Amorim.

The Man United boss repeatedly dropped Rashford from the squad and at one stage even claimed that he would prefer to play the team’s goalkeeping coach instead of the 26-year-old attacker.

It became clear that the boyhood Man United fan is not in the manager’s future plans and he would be offloaded soon.

After indulging in talks with a number of teams in the winter transfer window, Rashford joined Villa in a loan move till the end of the season with the Premier League side having the option to buy him in a permanent move.

However, that could be difficult now since Rashford still believes he could get his dream move to Barcelona at the end of the season, according to The Sun.

A source told The Sun:

“Marcus is confident that if he rediscovers his form at Villa Park and starts bagging goals, Barcelona will revive their interest, especially as a transfer price has been established.

“It’s a huge incentive for him, which is good news for Villa.

“Now he just needs to get playing and start scoring.”

Aston Villa could have their transfer plans ruined by Barcelona

The La Liga giants cooled down their interest in Rashford after initially showing the intention to sign him.

It all depends on how his loan move to Villa works out and if he can regain his goal scoring form, a move to Barcelona could be very much possible.

What appears certain is that Rashford would have no place in the starting line up at Man United under Amorim and the attacker has realised that, hence he is looking for a move away from Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if the financially troubled Barcelona side can afford the attacker in the summer and pay his hefty wages.

Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing Rashford in January but Mikel Arteta decided against signing the attacker from United.