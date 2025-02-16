Gary Neville didn’t hold back in his criticism of Manchester United while discussing what he believes is the best thing about Ruben Amorim at the club.

Man United suffered yet another setback on Sunday afternoon, falling 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after James Maddison’s first-half strike proved to be the difference.

Spurs dominated possession early on, but United had the first real chances, with Rasmus Højlund, Alejandro Garnacho, and Diogo Dalot all testing the hosts in the opening ten minutes. However, it was Tottenham who made their moment count, as Maddison pounced on a rebound to put his side ahead.

United kept pushing and created openings, but their finishing let them down. They went into halftime trailing and, despite showing more urgency in the second half, couldn’t find an equaliser.

What did Gary Neville say about Ruben Amorim?

Speaking after the game, former United captain Neville has explained he feels the only good thing about Amorim’s tenure at United so far has been his press conferences, which speaks volumes about how bleak the club look on the pitch.

“The best thing under Ruben Amorim so far has been his press conferences, the way he communicates his vision and his idea, and that he wants to succeed at Man United,” Neville explained to Sky Sports.

“I don’t think there’s anything on the pitch that I’ve seen so far, either in results or performances, that tell me that we’re watching a really good team. We’re not. It’s a really poor team, this United team. But even if it’s a poor team, there are ways in which to make even a poor team look better. Are they there?