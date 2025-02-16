Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keen on signing the Crystal Palace winger Jesse Derry.

According to Alan Nixon, the Blues are plotting a move to sign the 17-year-old Crystal Palace Academy player at the end of the season.

Derry is highly rated across the country and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into an important first-team player for the Eagles and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get a deal done.

They have shown an interest in signing talented young players since the change of ownership and it seems that the Blues are looking to add to the pool of talent already at the club. Derry could be excited about the possibility of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country.

Chelsea have done well to nurture talented young players in the past and they could help the 17-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential as well. However, the youngster needs to be careful about any potential move. He needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team opportunities. Sitting on the bench at a big club is likely to benefit him.

Should Derry leave Palace?

If Crystal Palace can provide him with a clear pathway to the first team in the coming seasons, he should look to continue at Selhurst Park. If he manages to improve in the coming seasons and fulfil his potential, he will have plenty of opportunities to join a big club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Chelsea are looking to build the squad for the future and the 17-year-old could be an important player for them in the long-term. If they can sign him for a reasonable price in the summer, the deal could look like a major bargain in the long term.