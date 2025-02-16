Chelsea FC corner flag (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Middlesborough Academy players, Bailey Palmer and Anton Palmer.

The 16-year-old midfielders are highly rated at the Championship club and their performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs. The two Premier League teams are now keeping tabs on their development, as per TBR Football.

It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign the two players in the summer.

Bailey has already been a part of the Middlesbrough first team this season and both players are expected to develop into important first-team players for the Championship outfit in the near future.

The opportunity to join Chelsea or Tottenham could be quite exciting for the young midfielders. It would be a huge step in their careers. Both Chelsea and Tottenham have done well to nurture young players and they could help the two midfielders fulfil their potential. Spurs have been linked with other young midfielders recently.

Chelsea and Spurs are building for the future

Anton and Bailey Palmer – 16

Club – Middlesbrough

Positions – CM

Foot – Right pic.twitter.com/u2POj6aI3V — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) January 31, 2025

They are looking to build a team for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the two young midfielders. Both players have the quality to develop into reliable performers in the Premier League with the right guidance. Chelsea and Tottenham would do well to secure their signatures in the summer.

If they can get the deal done for a reasonable amount of money, the transfer could end up looking like a bargain in the long term.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are monitoring the progress of the two players as well and it will be interesting to see if they decide to enter the race in the summer. They have an exciting project and a talented squad. They have a top-class manager like Unai Emery as well. They could be an attractive destination for the midfield duo.