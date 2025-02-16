Jules Kounde with the Chelsea badge (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Chelsea are gearing up for a massive summer move for Barcelona’s defensive stalwart Jules Kounde, according to reports from Spain.

The Blues are long-time admirers of the French defender, having tried to sign him before he joined the Catalan side. And now they are reportedly willing to table an eye-watering €100 million bid to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Under new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick, Kounde has cemented himself as one of the most reliable figures in the squad. The German manager has been full of praise for the Frenchman, who has been a near-constant presence in the Catalan side this season.

However, Spanish outlet Sport has stated that Chelsea are still very much in the hunt for Kounde, maintaining their interest from last season and even dating back to his Sevilla days.

Despite these reports, Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to entertain any offers. Club executives Deco and Joan Laporta are said to consider Kounde ‘untouchable’ and have no intention of negotiating his departure.

Furthermore, Chelsea’s current transfer strategy casts doubt on the likelihood of this move – as they have largely focused on signing younger players in recent windows.

Barcelona’s financial constraints

While the Catalan giants are keen to keep Kounde, extending his contract might not be so straightforward. It’s thought that Barcelona have already hit their salary cap for the upcoming season after renewing deals for Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Pau Cubarsí. They reportedly cannot even extend Inigo Martinez’s contract unless they make room in the squad – so a sale could be on the cards.

Chelsea are in the midst of a mini-crisis this season. The Blues have failed to forge a secure backline and are looking to bring in new additions for their defence.