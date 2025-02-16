Chris Sutton has one Newcastle man to blame after Man City loss

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United suffered an embarrassing defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Magpies lost 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium with Man City’s January signing Omar Marmoush scoring a hat-trick for the hosts before James McAtee added a fourth goal late in the game to complete a convincing win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

It was a match in which Newcastle looked clueless from the first minute and Man City capitalised on that.

Both the teams are currently fighting for a place in the top four of the Premier League but the result at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday has given edge to the currrent champions of the league.

One of the worst performers for Newcastle United against Man City was left-back Lewis Hall, who had a torrid time against Savinho.

The left-back, who is otherwise enjoying a brilliant season for Eddie Howe’s side, was exposed against Man City and Brazilian winger Savinho terrorised him throughout the match.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, pundit Chris Sutton mentioned how easy it was for Savinho to move past Hall.

Chris Sutton criticised Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall

“Lewis Hall is absolutely petrified of Savinho, isn’t he?” he said.

“That match-up was always going to have a big bearing on this game. Hall just cannot cope.”

Hall has been impressive for Newcastle throughout the season and he has been one of their best players.

It can be ignored as an off-game for the 20-year-old left-back but the fact remains that he still has a long way to go and his development would need careful management from Howe.

Newcastle face another big test in the Premier League next week against Nottingham Forest who will visit St James’ Park.

Howe’s side can bounce back against Nuno Espirito Santo’s high flying Forest next week.

