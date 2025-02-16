Report: Euro giants open talks to sign Man United flop who has regained his form

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United made changed to their squad in the January transfer window but most of their transfer business saw players depart the club rather than arrive.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony, who joined Aston Villa and Real Betis in loan moves respectively, left the club after they were considered surplus to requirements by manager Ruben Amorim.

While Rashford is taking his time to settle at Villa, Brazilian winger Antony has been surprisingly impressive for the La Liga side.

Antony has managed to score two goals in three games for Real Betis and that has ignited interest in his services from one of the biggest clubs in the world.

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich have opened talks to sign Manchester United winger Antony, who has revived his career at Real Betis.

Since joining Man United during the reign of Erik ten Hag at the club, Antony struggled to perform and his failure to live up to expectations of the fans ultimately resulted in his loan departure.

He joined the club in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £82m and after getting opportunities to prove himself, he possibly became their worst ever investment.

Antony to leave Man United permanently?

The winger has now found his form in La Liga with the player impressing Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich side.

The Red Devils have set a price tag of £42m on the head of the winger and they are hoping to recoup half of the amount they paid to sign him around three years ago.

Antony is another player who has move away from Old Trafford and regained his form. Other examples include Anthony Martial who is shining at AEK Athens and Scott McTominay who is leading the Serie A standings with Antonio Conte’s Napoli side.

United would be more than happy to let Antony leave the club if Bayern Munich can match their price tag.

The Red Devils might regret sending him out on loan since Amad Diallo is now out injured for the rest of the season.

