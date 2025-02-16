Exclusive: Atletico Madrid remain interested in 28-year-old Leicester City star

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to Caught Offside sources, Atletico Madrid remain interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The midfielder was on the verge of leaving the Premier League side in the January transfer window but Leicester decided to keep the player at the club in order to fight for their survival in the league this season.

The Spanish giants are still interested in signing the 28-year-old midfielder at the end of the season.

The midfielder is starting to get more minutes for Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s side recently after overcoming a hamstring injury earlier in the season.

The Nigerian midfielder has also attracted interest from Real Betis and AS Monaco, who are keen on a loan deal.

Monaco have made an offer to Leicester for £18 million plus an obligation to buy with additional payments of £2 million.

However, despite their struggles financially, the Premier League strugglers opted not to part ways with the midfielder in the recently closed January transfer window.

Although Ndidi’s playing time has been limited this season, the club sees him as valuable for the depth he provides to the squad.

Along with Atletico Madrid, AS Monaco and Real Betis are expected to return for the midfielder in the summer transfer window, as per our sources.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has backed Ruud Van Nistelrooy

In conversation with Punch, the Nigerian midfielder offered his support to Van Nistelrooy, who is currently struggling to get results for the former Premier League champions.

“It’s going well. He’s an amazing manager with an amazing personality who is trying to put the team together.

“He’s building up from there, and with time, we will get his philosophy and win games. There are still many games to play, and we are up for it.

“We have the quality to remain in the league. Things are not going the right way now, but we have the quality to get there with time.”

Leicester City are currently 19th in the league and two points away from safety. After their latest defeat against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium, it has become even more difficult for them to stay in the Premier League.